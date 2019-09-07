NORTH PLATTE — A “Good Farmer to Great Manager” record-keeping class will be presented Sept. 17-18 at the West Central Research and Extension Center south of North Platte.
The class will be 1:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 18.
The cost is $50 per person and class size is limited to 25 people.
Instructor Tina Barret, executive director of Nebraska Farm Business Inc., said, “When you have good records, everything from tax preparation, annual loan renewals and financial analysis become much easier. More importantly, it will allow you to make financial management decisions that improve your business.”
This course hosted by Nebraska Extension and is inspired by Annie’s Project, which is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.
For more information, contact Carrie Johns at 308-632-1276 or wia@unl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.