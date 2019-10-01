LINCOLN — Nebraska farmers continue to wait for corn to mature ahead of harvest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
As of Sunday, 52 percent was mature, compared to 82 percent last year and 72 percent on average, with only 8 percent harvested. Corn condition was rated at 73 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 7 percent poor or very poor.
Six percent of soybeans had been harvested, compared to 25 percent last year and 17 percent on average, with 75 percent dropping leaves. Condition was rated at 75 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor.
Reports for other crops include:
Winter wheat — 71 percent planted, compared to 69 percent last year and 73 percent on average, with 23 percent emerged.
Sorghum — 83 percent good to excellent, 14 percent fair and 3 percent poor or very poor, with 98 percent coloring and 38 percent mature, compared to 68 percent last year and 66 percent on average.
Pasture and range — 82 percent good to excellent, 14 percent fair, and 4 percent poor or very poor.
