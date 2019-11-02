LINCOLN — Nebraska feedlots with capacities of 1,000 or more head contained 2.27 million cattle on feed on Oct. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The inventory was down 7 percent from Oct. 1, 2018.
September placements of 530,000 head were up 2 percent from 2018, while fed cattle marketings of 410,000 head were unchanged.
