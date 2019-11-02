LINCOLN — A Franklin High School FFA team placed second Oct. 23 in the State Land Judging contest at Tecumseh and has qualified to compete in the national competition May 5-7 in Oklahoma City.
Team members are Spencer Wentworth, Madalynn Welsh, Michelle Falkenstine and Anthony Olson.
The Alma team of Linden Biskup, Delaney Seyler, Addison Neal and Tori Tischner placed eighth.
The top five teams — Fullerton was first — qualified for the national event.
The state competition was hosted by the Nemaha Natural Resources District and U.S. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Service. Land judging involves recognizing soil physical features, land capability for crop production and management practices for good stewardship.
Five students from Alma and Franklin placed in the top 30 individually: Biskup, sixth; Falkenstine, eighth; Wentworth, 13th; Welsh, 17th; and Seyler, 27th.
