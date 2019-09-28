GRAND ISLAND — The next central Nebraska free farm and ranch clinics will be Thursday in Grand Island and Oct. 17 in Lexington.
Farmers and ranchers can meet one on one and confidentially with an ag law attorney and ag financial counselor on such topics as financial, estate and transition planning; farm loan programs; and debtor-creditor and water law.
The clinic is provided by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska.
For details about the clinics’ times and places, call the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 800-464-0258.
