LINCOLN — Thirteen FFA chapters, including three in Hub Territory, or FFA members have been awarded funds through the Nebraska FFA Foundation’s local chapter grant program.
This is the third year for the program that supports Nebraska agricultural education classrooms, FFA programs and individual student entrepreneurship through Supervised Agricultural Experiences.
The 2019 grant recipients include Franklin, plasma table; Wood River, greenhouse; and Axtell, greenhouse.
Applications will open in April for 2020 grants.
