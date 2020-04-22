LINCOLN — Groundwater levels across much of Nebraska continue to rebound from the historic 2012 drought, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Natural Resources 2019 Groundwater-Level Monitoring Report.
That’s true even though there hasn’t yet been a full accounting of rises resulting from historic flooding throughout much of Nebraska last year.
The flooding had obvious grave effects on surface water levels, but how it affects the groundwater supply will be measured in the coming years, said UNL geologist Aaron Young.
That’s because annual report measurements are collected each spring and data from some of the 5,000-plus wells measured in 2019 were collected prior to the mid-March floods.
Other reasons are that it takes time for floodwaters to seep into the groundwater supply and some wells typically examined for the annual report were submerged in 2019 and couldn’t be recorded.
“I personally measure about 125 wells out of about 5,000,” Young said. “Last year, there were six that I attempted to measure where, as you were driving up to it, you could look down the road and it was just water. You couldn’t even see the wells sticking out of the ground.
“The flooded areas may have been underrepresented in this year’s report,” he continued. “... several hundred wells that we normally measure, particularly in Kearney County, around Fremont and some other hard-hit areas, didn’t get measured.”
Young said pockets of the state, predominantly in the southwest and Panhandle, saw minor groundwater level declines.
However, the spring 2018 to spring 2019 changes in most of the rest of Nebraska were increases. The statewide average change in groundwater levels was an increase of 2.63 feet.
“That’s a pretty significant rise,” Young said. “In many areas of the state, it doesn’t completely offset, but it helps to offset, some of the declines we had from the drought in 2012 that are still lingering in many areas.”
He explained that some areas likely will not fully recover from 2012 for a long time.
Colfax County was one of the hardest hit by drought and had some of the biggest groundwater gains from 2018 to 2019. That one-year rise of approximately 15 feet compares to a 20 - to 25-foot decline during the drought, Young said.
Measurements used for UNL’s annual Groundwater-Level Monitoring Report are collected by 30 state and local agencies. Young leads the UNL effort to process the data, plot it and draw maps published in the report.
“All this water is essential to our agricultural economy,” he said. “Without this, growing crops would be next to impossible in many parts of the state.”
The report is created at the Conservation and Survey Division in the School of Natural Resources. It was written, researched and produced by Young, Mark Burbach, Leslie Howard, Susan Lackey and Matt Joeckel.
When the university reopens, a print copy will be available for $7 from the Nebraska Maps and More Store, 3310 Holdrege St., Lincoln. Phone orders will be accepted at 402-472-3471.
A free PDF may be downloaded from go.unl.edu/h6ke.