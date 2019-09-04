LINCOLN — Fifty-four percent of Nebraska corn had reached dent stage as of Sunday, compared to 70 percent at the same time last year and 66 percent on average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn condition was rated at 77 percent good to excellent, 17 percent fair and 6 percent poor or very poor, with 90 percent at dough stage.
Soybeans were rated at 79 percent good to excellent, 16 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor, with 90 percent setting pods and 1 percent dropping leaves, compared to 14 percent last year and 10 percent on average.
Reports for other crops included:
- Sorghum — 87 percent good to excellent, 12 percent fair and 1 percent poor, with 27 percent coloring, compared to 73 percent last year and 67 percent on average.
- Pasture and range — 85 percent good to excellent, 12 percent fair and 3 percent poor or very poor.
