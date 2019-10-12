LINCOLN — Ten teachers, including five from Hub Territory, have been awarded funds by the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation to support their schools’ agricultural education and FFA programs.
All recipients are in their first through fifth year of teaching.
The scholarship recipients include Kate Grimes, Axtell; Blair Hartman, Ansley; Hannah Horak, Shelton; Brian Johnson, Litchfield; and Macie Wippel, Kearney Public.
