LINCOLN — Nebraska’s inventory of all hogs and pigs on Sept. 1 was 3.75 million head was up 9 percent from Sept. 1, 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Other Sept. 1, 2019, report numbers compared to 2018 include:
- Breeding hogs — 450,000 head, up 5 percent.
- Market hogs — 3.30 million head, up 9 percent.
- June-August 2019 pig crop — 2.21 million head, up 6 percent.
- June-August 2019 sows farrowing — 190,000 head, up 3 percent.
- June-August 2019 average pigs saved per litter — 11.65, compared to 11.30.
- Intended September-November farrowings — 205,000 sows, up 8 percent from the 2018 actual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.