OMAHA — The Nature Conservancy in Nebraska project “Resilient Futures for Nebraska Soil” has received a grant of more than $4.4 million from the Regional Conservation Partnership Project.
The five-year award under the 2018 Farm Bill was made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. It will be matched by agriculture supply chain companies to provide central Nebraska farmers with technical and financial assistance to adopt soil health practices on an estimated 100,000 acres.
Eligible producers will have the option of implementing three soil health practices: cover cropping, reduced tillage and diversified crop rotations.
Grand Island-based Central Platte and York-based Upper Big Blue natural resources districts are project partners.
In a press release, CPNRD General Manager Lyndon Vogt said, “This project exemplifies the importance of teaming up with the public and private sectors to bring greater resources to bear on our district’s soil health work.”
UBBNRD Water Department Manager Marie Krausnick said the collaborative project will help accelerate work by area farmers already experimenting with soil health practices and help spread practices to new farming operations.