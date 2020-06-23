LINCOLN — Nebraska soybeans began blooming in the past week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Soybean condition was rated 77 percent good to excellent, 19 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor, with 96 percent of plants emerged and 16 percent blooming.
Corn was rated at 74 percent good to excellent, 21 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor.
Reports for other crops included:
- Wheat — 62 percent good to excellent, 25 percent fair and 13 percent poor or very poor, with 96 percent headed.
- Sorghum — 80 percent good to excellent, 18 percent fair and 2 percent poor, with 2 percent headed.
- Pasture and range — 71 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 9 percent poor or very poor.