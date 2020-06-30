LINCOLN — The first signs of silks on corn and pods on soybeans were seen last week in Nebraska, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn condition was rated at 76 percent good to excellent, 19 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor, with 1 percent at silk stage.
Soybeans were rated at 75 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor, with 27 percent blooming and 1 percent setting pods.
Also, 1 percent of the winter wheat had been harvested. Condition was rated at 56 percent good to excellent, 29 percent fair and 15 percent poor or very poor.
Reports for other crops included:
- Sorghum — 71 percent good to excellent, 27 percent fair and 2 percent poor, with 6 percent headed.
- Pasture and range — 66 percent good to excellent 22 percent fair and 12 percent poor or very poor.