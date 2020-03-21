ST. LOUIS — Several Hub Territory farmers were top three state winners in the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association.
There were 531 state winners overall and 27 national winners — three in each of nine classes — representing 12 states.
Area top three Nebraska contest winners are listed below along with average bushels per acre:
Conventional irrigated — Rocky Peterson of Bertrand, first, 310.96; Ashton Peterson of Bertrand, second, 302.76; and Dalton Peterson of Bertrand, third, 298.04.
No-till irrigated — Rex Peterson of Riverdale, first, 307.10; Joseph Bilka of Holdrege, second, 306.66; and Ethan Johnson of Holdrege, third, 289.37.
Conventional nonirrigated — Matt Peterson of Bertrand, third, 267.29.
Pioneer hybrids were planted in each case.