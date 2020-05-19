LINCOLN — Nebraska farmers’ planting progress continued to outpace last year and the five-year average by the end of last week with 91 percent of corn planted and 78 percent of soybeans in the ground, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
For corn, 63 percent had been planted by this time last year and the average is 78 percent. Fifty-four percent of the 2020 crop has emerged compared with 22 percent last year and 39 percent on average.
The 78 percent of soybeans planted compares with 34 percent last year and 42 percent on average. The 29 percent emerged compares with 5 percent last year and 8 percent on average.
Reports for other crops include:
- Sorghum — 28 percent planted, compared with 15 percent last year and 22 percent on average.
- Winter wheat — Rated 67 percent good to excellent, 22 percent fair and 11 percent poor or very poor. The 5 percent headed compares with 6 percent last year and 23 percent on average.
- Pasture and range — Rated 78 percent good to excellent, 19 percent fair and 3 percent poor.