LINCOLN — The value of Nebraska’s 2019 field and miscellaneous crops is forecast at $10.3 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
That total is up 5 percent from 2018.
The 2019 value of corn is expected at $6.78 billion, up 6 percent. That reflects a projected average market price of $3.80 per bushel, up 22 cents from the previous marketing year.
The expected 2019 soybean value of $2.38 billion is up 24 percent, reflecting an average market price of $8.40 per bushel, up 20 cents.