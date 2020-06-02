LINCOLN — Warmer, windy weather has started to dry Nebraska’s crop fields, but topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies remained at 89 percent adequate or surplus for both as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The weekly crop condition report shows corn rated at 82 percent good to excellent, 17 percent fair and 1 percent poor, with 88 percent emerged and compared to 62 percent at this time last year and 79 percent for the five-year average.
Soybean condition also was rated at 82 percent good to excellent, 17 percent fair and 1 percent poor, with the 95 percent planted and 73 percent emerged well ahead of last year and the average.
Reports for other crops in include:
- Winter wheat — 64 percent good to excellent, 24 percent fair and 12 percent poor or very poor, with 41 percent headed compared to 66 percent on average.
- Sorghum — 81 percent planted, compared to 32 percent last year and 56 percent on average.
- Pasture and range — 78 percent good to excellent, 16 percent fair and 6 percent poor or very poor.