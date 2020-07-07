LINCOLN — Forty-one percent of Nebraska’s soybeans were blooming as of Sunday, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says compares to 7 percent at the same time in 2019 and 27 percent on average.
Soybean condition was rated at 76% good to excellent, 19% fair and 5% poor or very poor, with 4 percent setting pods.
Corn condition was rated at 74% good to excellent, 20% fair and 6% poor or very poor, with 4 percent at silking stage.
Reports for other crops included:
- Wheat — 50% good to excellent, 32% fair and 18% poor or very poor, with 16% harvested.
- Sorghum — 68% good to excellent, 28% fair and 4% poor or very poor, with 7 percent headed.
- Pasture and range — 63% good to excellent, 23% fair and 14% poor or very poor.