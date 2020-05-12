LINCOLN — Corn and soybean planting progress surged ahead of last year and the five-year average during the past week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn planting reached 79 percent, compared to 43 percent by this time last year and 60 percent on average. Thirty percent of plants emerged compared to 7 percent last year and 18 percent on average.
The 54 percent of soybeans planted is well ahead of the 18 percent last year and 23 on average. Six percent of plants have emerged.
Reports for other crops include:
- Winter wheat — Rated 67 percent good to excellent 22 percent fair and 11 percent poor or very poor, with 1 percent headed.
- Grain sorghum — 15 percent planted compared to 6 percent last year and 11 percent on average.
- Pasture and range — Rated 77 percent good to excellent, 19 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor.