LINCOLN — A new $900,000 grant that brings together researchers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Illinois and Princeton University aims to help crop producers save water and financial resources.
The goal is to bridge the gap between crop water needs data collection, modeling and decision making so farmers more easily can decide whether to irrigate.
The National Science Foundation and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture Program are funding the research.
Nebraska will be the decision-making center for the three-part research.
UNL’s Trenton Franz, Derek Heeren and Daran Rudnick will work with partners and producers to validate remotely collected soil moisture and weather data. They also will help design the decision-making product for producers.
The institution leaders are Kaiyu Guan, a remote sensing specialist with the University of Illinois; UNL’s Franz; and Ming Pan, an associate research hydrologist at Princeton University.
“We have remote-sensing, modeling and in-field data, but we want to know how best to combine and use that data to make improved decisions about irrigation,” said Franz, an associate professor in the UNL School of Natural Resources. “Right now, the main problem is we don’t have great real-time irrigation data to help validate the remote sensing and modeling data to make it useful for decision making.”
Problems associated with weather, soil and irrigation data collected via unmanned aerial vehicles, airplanes or satellites include inopportune cloud cover and the time between Earth passes. Also, the scale is in hundreds of meters, not the tens of meters needed.
Those factors all hinder the ability to make informed decisions.
Farmers also have issues.
As farms get bigger — in some cases 50-60 miles across — it becomes impossible to simultaneously check an entire farm for rainfall. It also takes three to four days for a center pivot irrigation system to complete a cycle around a field.
As a result, farmers must make decisions based on a five-day period with inaccurate or missing information.
The researchers will spend the next three years working to refine satellite-collected data so it can be incorporated into mathematical modeling to accurately represent daily weather, crop and irrigation information.
Then the components will be validated through field-level monitoring.
UNL team members from the School of Natural Resources and Biological Systems Engineering Department will work with Nebraska stakeholders to install on-ground crop sensors that measure 40 variables, including rainfall, solar radiation and plant health.
Those variables will provide a water and energy budget, which is the information a farmer needs to make decisions.
Researchers hope to develop that information into an app or other easily accessible product.
“Once we disseminate that out through our networks, we hope to make it better with feedback from users and with more localized data,” Franz said.
He added that project leaders can look at the app, “but if it’s just us, it’s not useful.”
Other Nebraska Extension partners will be The Nature Conservancy, Nebraska Water Balance Alliance and Nebraska’s natural resources districts.
The other two participating universities will work with partners in their states.
