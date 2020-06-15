LINCOLN — Based on June 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2020 winter wheat crop is forecast at 44.4 million bushels, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
That would be 20 percent less than the 2019 crop.
Average yield is forecast at 51 bushels per acre, down six bushels. There are an estimated 870,000 acres to be harvested for grain, down 100,000 acres from 2019 year. The 2020 total would be 95 percent of planted acres, compared with 91 percent last year.