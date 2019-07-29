KEARNEY — In his first year of competition as a 4-H member, Layton Schroeder’s results in the Buffalo County Fair’s 4-H Market Swine Show Sunday could not have been better.
He started the day as junior division showmanship champion.
Then, his 228-pound gilt was named champion of Division I. Then his 262-pound barrow was named champion of Division V.
And then his 275-pound barrow was selected as the Division VI champion before it was singled out by judge Derrick Brown of Fort Collins, Colo., as the show’s grand champion.
Layton, 9, is the son of Brett and Dawn Schroeder and will be a fourth-grader at Amherst Public School this fall.
He seemed to take his Sunday success in stride. He may need a few more county fairs under his belt to realize it was not a usual day at the fair.
Brown said as much as he took a last look at all the division champions in the show’s final drive before he selected Layton’s barrow as grand champion. The reserve grand champion was a gilt shown by Rhett Mundorf, son of Matt and Lorri Mundorf of Kearney, that was Division II champion.
Brown said he had heard good things about the quality of the 4-H Swine Show at the Buffalo County Fair before he arrived in Kearney. “What I heard didn’t do it justice,” he added.
His last show as judge was at a fair in a similar-size county with a lot of good 4-H swine. Brown said any of his top five picks Sunday would have won at that earlier show.
“This is an awesome set of hogs, an awesome set of kids,” Brown said before shaking Layton’s hand as grand champion.
When asked if the grand champion was the one the Schroeder family expected to win out of Layton’s three division champions, Brett said, “He’s always been our favorite, but he always gets beat by the blue one (Division V) in progress shows.”
The grand champion’s name is Wizzer.
“We pick a movie every year and name them from the movie,” Layton said. Wizzer and the names for the other two pigs, Pongo and Penny, are from “101 Dalmatians.”
Brett said they raise some of their show pigs and buy others.
All three Buffalo County Fair pigs were purchased from breeders: the grand champion from Coulson Showpigs of Wellston, Okla.; Division V champion, Stewart Show Pigs of Wisner; and Division I champion, Loeffelholz Farms of Riverdale.
Layton said he also entered a pie, veterinary science project and a photo at this year’s fair.
When he’s not doing projects as an independent 4-Her he enjoys an activity that’s a favorite of many Amherst Public School students — wrestling.