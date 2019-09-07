LINCOLN — Three Hub Territory residents are among the 30 members of the Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 39 announced recently by program director Terry Hejny.
They are Zack Jenner of Cozad, Molly Trausch of Holdrege and Elyse Schlake of Kearney.
The two-year program for Nebraskans in production agriculture, agribusiness or related field will start this month and include 12 monthly three-day seminars across the state, a 10-day national study-travel seminar the first year and a 14- to 16-day international study-travel seminar the second year.
The Nebraska LEAD Program is sponsored by the nonprofit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and 12 other institutions of higher education.
