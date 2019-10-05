SPALDING — A Loup City team of Jakob Jerabek, Ashley Dearmont, Capri Dethlefs and Creighton Harrington won the senior (grades 11 and 12) division at the recent 2019 Area IV Range Judging Contest near Spalding.
The adult-professional division was won by Cale Harrington of Loup City.
There were nearly 400 competitors at the contest sponsored by the Lower Loup Natural Resources District, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Central IV Extension Service.
Range judging helps students understand basic principles of range ecology, including soil-plant and plant-animal interactions, range plants and their growth habits, and livestock forage value.
Other Hub Territory schools competing were Amherst and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
