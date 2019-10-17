GOTHENBURG — The 2019 Nebraska and National Hand Cornhusking contests will be Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at Hecox Farms one mile south of the Gothenburg Interstate 80 exit and 2.5 miles west.
Competitors are expected from nine states. There are men’s and women’s age brackets from 15 to 75 or older.
Saturday’s schedule includes registration, 7-10 a.m.; opening ceremony, 9 a.m.; and a 9:15 start of competitions. The first events will be a team pick and free novice division for newcomers.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Sunday’s schedule includes registration, 7-10 a.m.; opening ceremony, 9 a.m.: and the 9:30 a.m. start of competition with the “Golden Ager” events.
In all brackets, competitors pick for a set amount of time, with scores based on corn weight, minus debris deductions.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, there will be food and craft vendors on the grounds, plus displays and demonstrations of antique farm equipment such as corn shelling, threshing and baling.
Learn more at www.gothenburgdelivers.com/nebraska-state-hand-cornhusking.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.