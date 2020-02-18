KEARNEY — If you plan to attend the 2020 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Feb. 15-23 as a consignor, buyer, exhibitor or just for fun, be sure to pay close attention to the calendar.
Especially if you’ve attended at least one of the 28 previous Classics.
“They need to study the schedule because it’s altogether different,” said Ronette Bush-Heinrich, NCC manager, about the 2020 version.
The biggest change is having all breed shows on Feb. 19, all bull sales on Feb. 20 and all heifer sales on Feb. 21.
In the past, three or more breed shows and sales a day were spread over several days.
During the breed shows that start at 9 a.m. Feb. 19, two breeds will be judged at a time in two Exposition Center show rings.
The schedule change also means all 2020 cattle will be in the “barn” — Expo Center, East Arena and Ag Pavilion on the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney — at the same time.
Bush-Heinrich said the change is to “better meet our buyers’ and guests’ schedules today.
“The consignors are in town longer, but they are using the Classic as a marketing tool,” she said, so exposure to more potential buyers makes it a win-win for people on both sides of the transactions.
All breeds of bulls will be sold on Feb. 20 in the Expo Center sale ring.
“So if you’re a bull buyer, you can come at noon and see all 141 bulls for sale,” Bush-Heinrich said, and then stay through Feb. 21 and see nearly 100 heifers come through the sale ring.
Beef in the ‘barn’
When asked about the logistics of having all NCC cattle displayed at the same time, she replied, “It works. Probably the No. 1 issue is the barn will look different. We’ll try to group the breeds, but it will be more by consignor.”
That’s because more cattle producers now have more than one breed.
At the Classic, all of a producer’s cattle will be under the ranch sign. Other signs will identify the breeds of individual bulls and heifers, if there is more than one.
There still will be pen-of-five consignments displayed outside the Expo Center and Royal Ice sales of products such as embryo and semen packages.
Commercial exhibits will be set up north and south of the show and sale rings, in the Expo Center’s front concourse, and in the Ag Pavilion.
Another big 2020 change is there is no NCC Ranch Horse competition and sale. It’s one reason space was freed up in the East Arena for more cattle stalls.
Bush-Heinrich said the board decided to drop the horse events so the schedule could be restructured for a greater focus on cattlemen. She added that in future years, NCC leaders will consider if special events can be added.
Next Gen events
Another schedule change goal was so youths no longer have to choose between livestock judging and showing cattle.
Livestock judging opened the 2020 classic on Feb. 15 and the junior show for breeding heifers and market animals will be the final event on Feb. 23.
Bush-Heinrich said more than 400 collegiate, 4-H and FFA competitors are expected on judging day, with collegiate teams coming from as far away as Montana, Texas, Oklahoma and California.
On Feb. 18, Family & Consumer Science students from 10 high schools are expected to compete in Cookin’ at the Classic. They will prepare beef appetizers and entrees.
The cooking theme will continue at 5 p.m. that day with the Best Beef & Battle of the Breeds reception and competition. For the first time this year, each breed association will be paired with a Kearney restaurant.
The distinctive blue FFA coats will return to the Expo Center on Feb. 19, FFA Day. The high school students will hear BEEF magazine’s Amanda Radke of Mitchell, S.D., talk on “Arming Our Next Generation to Bridge the Gap Between Consumer and Cattle.”
During the show’s last weekend, fancy heifer and prospect steer shows and sales will be Feb. 22, followed by the junior show on Feb. 23.