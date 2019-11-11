LINCOLN — The 2019 Nebraska corn production forecast of 1.77 billion bushels would be down 1 percent from 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
That’s based on 9.75 million acres for harvest, up 5 percent, and average yield of 182 bushels per acre, down 10 bushels.
The soybean forecast of 282 million bushels is down 13 percent, with the 4.95 million acres for harvest down 11 percent and average yield of 57 bushels per acre down 1 bushel.
The estimated 13.7 million bushels of sorghum would be down 14 percent, with the harvest area of 140,000 acres down 18 percent and average yield of 98 bushels per acre up 4 bushels.
Potato production is expected to be down slightly, at 9.26 million hundredweight, with harvested acres up 2 percent and average yield of 470 hundredweight per acre down 10 hundredweight.
All forecasts are based on Nov. 1 conditions.
