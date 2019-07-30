LINCOLN — Nebraska crops continued to play catch up on maturity last week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
For corn, 70 percent had reached silking stage, compared to 90 percent last year and 88 percent as the five-year average; 12 percent was at dough stage, compared to 36 percent last year and 22 percent on average.
Corn condition was rated at 75 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor.
Sixty-six percent of soybeans were blooming, compared to 86 percent last year and 83 percent on average, and the 34 percent setting pods compares to 49 percent last year and 43 percent on average.
Soybeans were rated at 74 percent good to excellent, 22 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor.
Other crop reports as of Sunday included:
- Winter wheat — 74 percent good to excellent, 18 percent fair and 8 percent poor or very poor, with 55 percent harvested, compared to 88 percent last year and 89 percent on average.
- Sorghum — 84 percent good to excellent, 14 percent fair and 2 percent poor, with 26 percent headed, compared to 51 percent last year and 38 percent on average, and 1 percent turning color.
- Pasture and range — 81 percent good to excellent, 16 percent fair and 3 percent poor or very poor.