LINCOLN — As corn, soybeans and sorghum slowly mature toward fall harvest, winter wheat planting has started in Nebraska, according to the U.S.. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
As of Sunday, 4 percent of expected wheat was planted, equal to last year and near the 8 percent five-year average.
Pastures continued to thrive in late summer with conditions rated at 81 percent good to excellent.
Reports for the other grain crops are:
- Corn — 73 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 7 percent poor or very poor; 70 percent dented, compared to 84 percent last year and 81 percent average; and 9 percent mature, compared to 20 percent last year and 18 percent average.
- Soybeans — 75 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor, with 7 percent dropping leaves compared to 29 percent last year and 22 percent average.
- Sorghum — 84 percent good to excellent, 15 percent fair and 1 percent poor; 59 percent coloring, compared to 82 percent last year and on average; and 1 percent mature, compared to 12 percent last year and 10 percent average.
