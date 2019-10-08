LINCOLN — Nebraska’s corn and soybean harvest progress finally hit double digits by Sunday, but continued to trail averages for last year and the previous five years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn harvest was 12 percent complete, compared to 22 percent last year and 17 percent on average, while 14 percent of soybeans were in the bin, compared to 35 percent last year and 30 percent on average.
Crop condition reports included:
- Corn — 73 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 7 percent poor or very poor, with 74 percent mature.
- Soybeans — 74 percent good to excellent, 21 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor, with 86 percent dropping leaves.
- Winter wheat — 88 percent planted and 41 percent emerged, compared to 56 percent last year and 60 percent on average.
- Sorghum — 81 percent good to excellent, 16 percent fair and 3 percent poor or very poor, with 75 percent mature and 4 percent harvested, compared to 22 percent last year and 17 percent on average.
- Pasture and range — 81 percent good to excellent, 15 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor.
