LINCOLN — Based on Sept. 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2019 corn crop forecast is a record 1.79 billion bushels, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
That’s up slightly from 2018.
The 9.65 million acres for grain harvest is up 4 percent, but the average yield forecast of 186 bushels per acre would be down 6 bushels.
The forecast for 287 million bushels of soybeans is down 14 percent from 2018. The 4.95 million acres for harvest is down 12 percent and the yield forecast of 58 bushels per acre would be down 1 bushel.
Sorghum for grain production is forecast at 15.3 million bushels, down 4 percent, with the 165,000 acres for harvest down 3 percent. The yield forecast of 93 bushels per acre would be down 1 bushel.
