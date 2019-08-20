LINCOLN — Nebraska’s grain crops continue to rate at 72 percent good to excellent or higher, but their maturity still lags well behind last year and five-year averages, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Updates as of Monday were:
Corn — 74 percent good to excellent, 19 percent fair and 7 percent poor or very poor, with 61 percent at dough stage and 17 percent dented.
Soybeans — 72 percent good to excellent, 22 percent fair and 6 percent poor or very poor, with 93 percent blooming and 78 percent setting pods.
Sorghum — 81 percent good to excellent, 18 percent fair and 1 percent poor, with 85 percent headed and 13 percent coloring.
Pasture and range conditions were rated at 83 percent good to excellent, 13 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor.