KEARNEY — The newest thought-to-be-extinct variety of Pawnee corn was confirmed last weekend by Pawnee Nation seed experts as “white-eyed” or “blue with white spots” corn.
Ronnie O’Brien of Shelton, leader of Nebraska gardeners helping to restore Pawnee corn, said white-eyed corn is mentioned in Skidi (one of four Pawnee bands) traditions as being grown by the Pawnee in early times, along with eagle and speckled corn.
Kernels seen as recessive traits on other varieties of Pawnee corn grown in 2019 show the same ancient traits, she added.
O’Brien said that when Pawnee Keeper-of-the-Seeds Deb Echo-Hawk visited Mexico, the birthplace of maize, in November 2018 she saw white-eyed kernels in indigenous maize varieties in the Oaxaca region.
