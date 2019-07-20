GRAND ISLAND — The next central Nebraska free farm and ranch clinic will be Aug. 1 in Grand Island.
Farmers and ranchers can meet one on one and confidentially with an ag law attorney and ag financial counselor on topics such as agriculture disaster programs; financial, business and transition planning; farm loan programs; and debtor-creditor and water law.
The clinic is provided by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Legal Aid of Nebraska, North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
For details about the Grand Island clinic’s time and place, call the Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258.