LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Disaster Relief Fund will close Thursday.
Nearly $3.3 million has been raised so far, with 90 percent already distributed to Nebraska farmers, ranchers and rural communities suffering from the natural disasters that affected the state in March, said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson of Axtell.
The Disaster Relief fund was established at the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit.
Remaining money within the fund will be dispensed by foundation officials by the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year, according to foundation Executive Director Megahn Schafer.
While donations to the Nebraska Farm Bureau will end Thursday, there are other options to support continuing disaster relief efforts.
Donations to help people affected by July flooding in central Nebraska can give through the Kearney Area Community Foundation at www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr. Access to another fund to assist western Nebraska farmers with irrigation problems due to a canal tunnel collapse can be helped through the Oregon Trail Community Foundation at www.otcf.org.