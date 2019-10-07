COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska farmers should watch out for power lines when harvesting their crops this fall.
The Nebraska Public Power District is reminding farmers to keep an eye out for power lines when they bring combines and other large equipment out to the fields.
NPPD's Art Weise says it can be easy for farm workers to get their equipment stuck in a power line if they aren't paying attention to their surroundings.
Last spring, a well drilling rig caused a small power outage when it became tangled in an overhead power line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.