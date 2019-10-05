COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District officials remind farmers to look up and look out for power lines during fall harvest issues.
NPPD Director of Delivery Art Weise said, “If a piece of your equipment hits a power line, calling for help is an important step in avoiding potentially fatal injuries. When a power line is touching a piece of equipment ... (it) and the area surrounding it could be energized.”
If forced to exit such a vehicle, jump — not step — out with both feet landing on the ground simultaneously and without falling. Don’t touch the vehicle and ground at the same time, and shuffle your feet on the ground to safety.
Farmers should review these other safety precautions before harvest begins:
- Daily review farm activities and work practices that will be around power lines. Remind all workers to take precautions.
- Know locations of power lines and be at least 20 feet away when setting up farm equipment. Contact your local public power provider if that distance can’t be achieved.
- Use caution when raising augers or grain truck or wagon beds because power lines can be closer than they look. Always use a spotter to make certain equipment stays a safe distance from a power line.
- Adjust portable augers or elevators to their lowest level — under 14 feet — before moving or transporting them. Be aware of variables such as wind, uneven ground, shifting weight or other conditions that may create unexpected results.
- Be aware of the increased height when loading and transporting large modern tractors with higher antennas.
- Never attempt to raise or move a power line to clear a path. If lines near your property have sagged over time, call your public utility for repairs.
- Don’t raise any equipment, including ladders, poles or rods, near or into power lines. Non-metallic materials such as lumber, tree limbs, tires, ropes and hay will conduct electricity, depending on dampness and dust-dirt contamination.
More details and a video are at https://www.youtube.com/watch?vHfikot58Fkk.
