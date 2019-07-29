KEARNEY — Brad was named grand champion Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo County Fair, but it was Sarah who celebrated.
Sarah Glatter, 17, showed her 1,433-pound crossbred steer — named Brad — in the 4-H Market Beef Show and took home top honors for the first time in her 4-H career.
When asked if the grand championship was a goal, she said, “I think it’s always a goal, even when you’re 8 and you look up to the grand champion.”
As show judge Wyatt Durst of Marrowville, Kan., reviewed all the division champions one more time before selecting the grand champion among the 96 market beef entries, Sarah had an inkling it might be her Brad.
“When the judge was about done, he looked at me. Then when he stopped talking and put the mic down, he looked at me again,” she said.
However, she wasn’t sure until Durst shook her hand.
He then selected as reserve grand champion the 1,440-pound crossbred steer owned by McKenna Hubbard of Elm Creek. That steer was Division III champion and Sarah’s was Division II champion.
“I like the cattle,” Sarah said, noting that she also showed pigs and had baking, flower and vegetable entries at this year’s fair. “It’s really personal. You get to know them, their personalities, and you get to name them.”
Yes, and what about that name, Brad?
Sarah said she thinks it’s fun to give some of her animals people names. “It’s Brad. Just Brad. I never even thought of Brad Pitt,” she added with a smile.
She chose fairy-tale names for her 4-H Swine Show entries Hansel and Gretel. Her second 4-H steer was Spike.
Sarah said she always buys her show cattle from Weiss Brothers Show Cattle at Trumbull.
Her highest previous finish at the Buffalo County Fair was showing the champion market heifer once.
For the first time in her 4-H career, she didn’t enter the 2019 fair’s showmanship competition.
Sarah said she worried that her nervous steers would be afraid in the first event of the 4-H Market Beef Show Saturday morning and would get away from her. “So we walked and walked outside to get them calmed down” by cattle judging time, she said.
Sarah expects that Tuesday morning’s 4-H Auction will be a bittersweet end to the fair, as usual, because of the ties she has with her 4-H animals. “You tell yourself I won’t cry this year. But, sure enough, you do,” she said.
On the plus side, the money she earns from Brad’s sale will go into her college fund.
Sarah is a senior at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School where she’s active in volleyball, basketball, track, FFA, one-act play, speech and more. She’s the daughter of Matt and Crystal Glatter and a member of the Diamond Willow 4-H Club.
A year from now, she expects to be looking forward to her freshman year in college, likely at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she’ll study elementary education or interior design.
Meanwhile, she has one more year of eligibility to show 4-H livestock at the highly competitive Buffalo County Fair. When asked if she’ll be shooting for two beef show grand champions in a row, Sarah said, “Sure gonna try.”