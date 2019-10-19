LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers in 41 states, including Nebraska, for its County Agricultural Production Survey.
Information collected will focus on total acres planted and harvested, and total yields and production of row crops.
NASS Northern Plains Field Office Director Nick Streff said the information will help to determine accurate loan rates, disaster payments, crop insurance and price elections.
NASS representatives will contact selected Nebraska growers in the next few weeks to arrange telephone or in-person interviews.
Federal law requires that only aggregate data is published, so no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Survey results will be published at https://quickstats.nass.usda.gov/.
More about NASS surveys and reports, and release dates by commodity, is posted at https://www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/Calendar/reports_by_date.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.