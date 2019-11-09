LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Nebraska has announced that payments now are available to producers who lost stored commodities from natural disasters in 2018 and 2019.
The On-Farm Storage Loss Program was authorized by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019.
Eligible are farmers with uncompensated losses of harvested commodities — grains, oilseeds and hay — stored in on-farm structures that were directly due to disaster events such as floods, tornadoes, snowstorms and wildfires.
Eligibility rules also say the farm structure must not have been used for commercial storage and, under normal conditions, would have maintained the stored commodity’s quality.
FSA uses national payment rates per commodity based on market or harvest prices.
The payment is 75 percent of that rate multiplied by the quantity lost.
The OFSLP limit is $125,000 per entity.
For details, contact a local FSA office.
