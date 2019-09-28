AMARILLO, Texas — Seth Racicky of Mason City is a member of the Aggie Livestock Judging Team from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Neb., that placed fifth overall recently at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo.
The second-year livestock evaluators from NCTA placed third in sheep and goats, fourth in swine, fifth in cattle placings and sixth in oral reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.