GRAND ISLAND — Abby Scholz of Phelps County placed first overall last weekend in the 14th annual Nebraska Elite Showman competition at the Nebraska State Fair.
The event is coordinated by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Nebraska Rural Radio Association.
Competitors are ages 14-18 and enrolled in 4-H or FFA, with each county allowed to select one entrant. There were 34 counties represented.
Events are beef, swine, sheep and goat showmanship; interview skills; and knowledge via a written test. Winners are selected in each division before the top three overall winners are named.
Scholz received $2,000 as the overall winner and also was winner in the sheep showmanship and interview divisions. Each division winner received $300.
Other Hub Territory division winners were Trevor Kirchhoff of Buffalo County, swine showmanship, and Jace Russman of Dawson County, written test.
