KEARNEY — The Schulte family of Pleasanton and Kearney will receive the Grassland Conservation Award next week at the Nebraska Natural Resources Districts Conference.
The conference will take place Monday and Tuesday at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney. The conference brings together NRD employees and others integrally involved in conservation, technology and policymaking.
More than 300 natural resources stakeholders are expected to attend the conference. Online registration and a detailed agenda are available on the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ website, www.nrdnet.org.
