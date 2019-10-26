CURTIS — The Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers 2019 conference will be Nov. 2 on the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture campus in Curtis, with registration at 9:30 a.m. in the Everett Stencil Livestock Teaching Center.
Activities include NCTA-led tours of the veterinary technology complex and cover crop plots, plus a stock dog demonstration.
Other topics will include cooking with lamb and market updates by American Lamb Board representatives, and sheep-goat body condition scoring and nutrition by Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension. There will be education booths.
The cost is $35 for members, $45 for non-members and $15 for students for preregistrations paid by Monday. Walk-ins will be accepted Nov. 2, but will pay $10 more.
Register at https://nebraskasheepandgoat.org/ or with Melissa Nicholson at ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or 308-386-8378.
