BROKEN BOW — A meeting to assist farmers and ranchers transitioning to practices that improve soil health and productivity will be Thursday at Govier Farms, 43949 Drive 801, one mile north and a half-mile west of the Broken Bow airport.
Farmer Clay Govier will be the first speaker at 11 a.m. on why he’s moving toward soil regenerative practices.
Other speakers’ topics will include building Nebraska communities from the soil up, benefits of multi-species cover crops, and increasing profitability with diversity and cattle.
There will be a lunch served by Straight Arrow Bison and a 3 p.m. farmers’ social.
For more information, contact Govier at claygovier@gmail.com or 308-370-1530.