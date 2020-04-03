KEARNEY — It will take time to understand all the ag-related details in the 900-page, $2 trillion economic stimulus package approved last week by Congress.
However, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson of Axtell said a key feature is $14 billion to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation.
It is a government-owned and operated entity created to stabilize, support and protect farm income and prices. That’s done through U.S. Department of Agriculture farm, natural resources conservation and disaster assistance programs, such as the recent Market Facilitation Program.
Another important stimulus package feature is $9.5 billion to provide financial support to farmers and ranchers, specifically for specialty crops; those who supply local food systems and farmers’ markets, restaurants and schools; and beef and dairy producers.
Former National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President and Darr Feedlot co-owner Craig Uden of Johnson Lake said beef producers are asking for CCC assistance for the first time. “We’ve never had a natural disaster like this,” he said about the need for immediate relief. “... It’s not something we ever want to become accustomed to.”
Uden also expects to see development of a risk mitigation plan for the beef sector similar to the price and production insurance programs for crops. “They’ve had that for crops and we need to look at that,” he said, because of the growing number of global disruptions affecting beef.
He added that stimulus funds for livestock producers will “ripple” through communities’ banks and main street businesses that also depend on a healthy ag economy.
Overall, $49 billion in direct food- and agriculture-related provisions are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The American Farm Bureau Federation calculates that as 0.02.45 percent of the $2 trillion total stimulus package.
The approximately $49 billion for food and agriculture breaks down as follows:
- Half, $24.6 billion, for domestic food programs, including $15.8 billion to improve access to supplemental nutrition programs if costs or participation exceed budget estimates, and $8.8 billion for child nutrition programs.
- 29 percent, $14 billion, for CCC funding.
- 19 percent, $9.5 billion, to the office of the ag secretary, which are the specialty crops and livestock funds.
- 2 percent, $916 million, for enhanced staffing, services and programs critical for rural America, such as distance learning and telemedicine.
Additionally, eligible people in production agriculture and ag-related industries will get general stimulus package benefits that include direct individual payments of up to $1,200, extended unemployment benefits and federal loan guarantees.
Nelson said it’s not known yet how the distribution of funds will work to businesses and individuals from the agriculture-specific parts of the stimulus package.
“I’m still concerned about disruptions occurring in the meantime,” he said about the agriculture supply chain, particularly for spring planting supplies and for livestock supplies and product marketing.