LINCOLN — Ongoing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agriculture exports could cost Nebraska producers $943 million in revenues in 2019, according to a new Nebraska Farm Bureau analysis released Tuesday morning.
The estimates incorporate the loss of foreign markets for Nebraska-produced soybeans, corn, pork, sorghum, wheat, alfalfa, dairy products and dried beans.
That’s in addition to the 2018 losses of $695 million to $1.026 billion in farm level income estimated in a previous Nebraska Farm Bureau analysis released last December.
That initial study and the new “Nebraska Farm and Ranch Losses from Retaliatory Tariffs 2019 Estimates” report were done by Nebraska Farm Bureau senior economist Jay Rempe.
They provide an assessment of losses independent of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Market Facilitation Program assistance to offset farmers’ trade-associated losses.
“We appreciate the administration’s ongoing support for America’s farm and ranch families through MFP assistance,” said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson of Axtell, “but this analysis shows just how critical it is that we resolve the prolonged trade conflicts that have created the tariff pressures.”
The 2019 analysis used USDA data to estimate tariff-related losses on a statewide per-commodity basis and total commodity value losses per county.
“The analysis shows that Nebraska soybean and corn growers will likely see the greatest cumulative losses,” Rempe said. “Soybean producers as a group are projected to lose out on nearly $589 million from retaliatory tariffs and corn producers are estimated to lose roughly $251 million.”
Losses for producers of other commodities are estimated:
- Pork, $40 million;
- Sorghum, $26 million;
- Wheat, $23 million;
- Alfalfa, $9.5 million;
- Dairy, nearly $3 million;
- Dry beans, $2 million.
Export losses on beef, hides and skins, ethanol, and other byproducts of Nebraska’s processing industries were not included in the analysis.
However, Rempe said those losses also affect producers’ bottom lines.
“Counting tariff losses for beef, ethanol and other byproducts could easily push Nebraska farmers and ranchers’ collective (2019) losses from trade tariffs over the $1 billion mark,” he said.
Estimated losses by county show Cuming is the most affected county, with estimated trade losses exceeding $48 million.
Custer, Dawson and Lincoln counties follow with losses exceeding $32 million, while Platte County experienced losses of nearly $30 million. In Buffalo County, the losses are estimated at nearly $14.3 million.
“If you divide the total trade losses in Cuming County by population, we’re talking a loss of $5,300 per person,” Rempe said. “That’s substantial when you think about how those monies would be spent in a local community and subsequently flow into our economy.”
His analysis also looked at the overall effect of trade-associated losses to the state’s broader economy, projecting a total income loss to Nebraska of $1.16 billion due to retaliatory tariffs. That includes an estimated loss of $217 million in labor income.
“This analysis shows how important trade is for Nebraska farmers, ranchers, rural communities and our state,” Nelson said. “It’s vital we eliminate trade barriers and secure trade deals that allow farmers and ranchers to work freely to capture, develop and grow international markets.”
“Congressional passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, securing a bilateral deal with Japan and progress on the China front would be very good places to start,” Nelson added.
