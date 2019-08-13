LINCOLN — The latest Nebraska crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service includes the following:
- Corn — 75 percent good to excellent, 20 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor; dough, 41 percent compared to 74 percent at this time last year and 62 percent average; and dented, 3 percent compared to 16 percent last year and 11 percent average.
- Soybeans — 73 percent good to excellent, 22 percent fair and 5 percent poor or very poor; blooming, 87 percent compared to 96 percent last and average; and 66 percent setting pods compared to 78 percent last year and 76 percent average.
- Wheat — 90 percent harvested, compared to 97 percent last year and 99 percent average.
- Sorghum — 83 percent good to excellent, 16 percent fair and 1 percent poor; 68 percent headed compared to 90 percent last year and 82 percent average; and 9 percent coloring compared to 20 percent last year and 16 percent average.
- Pasture and r ange — 81 percent good to excellent, 15 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor.