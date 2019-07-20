HARVARD — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s South Central Agricultural Lab at 851 Highway 6 near Harvard will host a field day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1.
More than 100 field research trials are conducted annually by UNL faculty and U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Service scientists.
They focus on irrigation and water management, soil fertility, entomology, weed science, cropping systems and disease management.
The Aug. 1 field day also will include mobile beef and science labs, and hail machine demonstrations.
Pre-registrations are due by July 29 for planning purposes. Lunch and refreshments are included.
Continuing Education Units have been applied for and are pending.
More details, a brochure and registration information are at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/2019scalfieldday/.