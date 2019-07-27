LINCOLN — There were 103 million head of cattle and calves in the United States as of July 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, in the following categories.
- All cows and heifers that had calved, 41.7 million.
- Beef cows, 32.4 million.
- Milk cows, 9.30 million.
- Heifers 500 pounds and more, 16.4 million.
- Steers 500 pounds and more, 14.7 million.
- Bulls 500 pounds and more, 2.10 million.
- Calves less than 500 pounds, 28.1 million.
- All cattle on feed for the slaughter market, 13.6 million.
- 2019 expected calf crop, 36.3 million, with 26.5 million in the first half of the year.